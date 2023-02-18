2/18 Wonderland version update announcement

Dear agent
The version of the Lingjing system is expected to be updated at 10:00 on 02/18 (UTC/GMT:+8:00). It is expected that 180 minutes of updates will be required to restart the server. Online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid loss! We will notify you again after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!
Compensation will be paid in this update: Lingcoin x10000
Benefit Function
● Welfare function: weekly exemption
Free role experience this week
Agent camp: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jia Hui, Ye Luo, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming
Ge Yongming simulated the grievance camp: Lord Bachi, Nie Xiaoqian, Yu Ji, Spoon
New benefit function
● The treasure chest of ancient coins was launched
The opening of the treasure chest of ancient coins requires a certain amount of ancient coins. After opening, you can get beautiful skin and high amount of broken jade
You can obtain the treasure box by completing the task and purchasing it in the ancient coin market
● New daily task rewards
You can obtain up to 2 ancient coin boxes and 300 ancient coins after completing the daily task
● New weekly activity task award
Complete the weekly activity task and get up to 1000 ancient coins
● There are colored eggs in the Soul Women's Series Game Bureau! Wait for the agent to find out~
[Add Activity]
● The new Hualing Mall opens in limited rotation
Activity time: 2023/2/18-2023/3/16
-
Spirit coins can be obtained by drawing the spirit treasure chest, and there is a high chance of obtaining 120, 80, 30, 15, 10, and 1 spirit coins
-
You can purchase the exclusive clothing of the limited Bonling Mall with Bonling coins
The exclusive clothing of this issue of Bonling Mall is: Xiaobing - Huanlong's · Bingjing (the skin will not be returned for sale)
- It can be exchanged for single skin in the current blooming treasure box
The exclusive clothing for this issue of Blooming Soul Treasure Box is: ice - pure white, snow - azure blue
- You can buy high popularity return clothing at the Changling Mall!
The returning costumes of this issue are: Nie Xiaoqian - the sound of the bamboo night wind, Wu Qizhi - fairy tale of the spirit - squirrel, Nalan Lian dance - West sacrifice blue spider, Qinghong - surging youth, Wu Qizhi - cool and gorgeous pride, Xiao Gang - cyber game, small spider - bright star path
- Pengling Mall will regularly refresh the limited head picture frame and head picture of Pengling!
The limited head frame and head portrait in this issue are: head portrait - proud and charming dragon girl; Head picture frame - proud and charming dragon girl
- Bonling Mall can be exchanged for Bonling's exclusive actions
The exclusive action of this issue of Blooming Mall: Xiaobing - Twist 07 (action)
-
After the closing of each issue of the Bonling Mall, the Bonling coins will be emptied. Players are invited to buy items in time
-
Hualing Mall will be updated by rotation once a month
● Cang Xiang Movement Classic opens in limited time
"The performance begins with the music"
Time: 2.18-3.16
Activity rules:
-
After consuming 3900 spirit stones to unlock, you can start the task. After the total activity reaches 900, you will get Jiahui - idol singer, Heiwuchang - Zhenwu Dao, 2900 spirit stones and other game props
-
You need to complete the task to get active, and the task needs to be matched and ranked in order to complete
-
Payable purchase activity
[New fitting room]
Cang Xiang Movement Classic: Jiahui - idol singer series, Hei Wuchang - Zhenwu Dao
Blooming Treasure Box: Xiaobing - Huanlong's Ice Crystal Series, Xiaobing - Pure White Series, Snow - Blue Series
Blooming Mall: Xiaobing - Huanlong's Ice Crystal Series, Xiaobing - Pure White Series, Snow - Blue Series, Xiaobing - Huanlong's Ice Crystal (weapon), Head Statue - Proud Dragon Girl, Head Statue Frame - Proud Dragon Girl, Xiaobing - Twist 07 (action)
The return of the Blooming Mall: Nie Xiaoqian - the wind of the bamboo night, Wu Qizhi - fairy tale of the spirit - squirrel, Nalan Lian dance - the Western sacrifice of the blue spider, Qinghong - surging youth, Wu Qizhi - cool and gorgeous pride, Xiao Gang - cyber game, small spider - bright star path
Balance adjustment
- Now the resentful spouse becomes a ghost when the skill is activated, which will cancel the skill
[Problem repair]
-
Fixed the problem that when using 3 skills, the simulated Spider will be blocked by the ice generated by using the master star skill
-
Fixed the problem that Ling Zhengying - performed incorrectly for Qingyu (weapon) special effects
-
Fixed the problem that was not shown in the fitting room after Luofang-Chasing Deer in the Snow · Fendai (shoes) was obtained
-
Fixed the problem of abnormal performance of the skin angle selection interface of the Snow Deer Series
-
Fixed the problem that when Xiao Li, the simulated resentment spirit, was attacked at the moment of canceling invisibility, resulting in the ineffectiveness of the domineering effect
-
Fixed the problem that the spirit scout Shang Xiang could not use the master star skill to remove the black impermanent water stain of the simulated resentment spirit
-
Fixed the problem that the price of a leaf in the army store was wrong
Changed files in this update