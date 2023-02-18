2/18 Wonderland version update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10580684 · Last edited 18 February 2023 – 02:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent

The version of the Lingjing system is expected to be updated at 10:00 on 02/18 (UTC/GMT:+8:00). It is expected that 180 minutes of updates will be required to restart the server. Online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid loss! We will notify you again after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be paid in this update: Lingcoin x10000

Benefit Function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption

Free role experience this week

Agent camp: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jia Hui, Ye Luo, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Ge Yongming simulated the grievance camp: Lord Bachi, Nie Xiaoqian, Yu Ji, Spoon

New benefit function

● The treasure chest of ancient coins was launched

The opening of the treasure chest of ancient coins requires a certain amount of ancient coins. After opening, you can get beautiful skin and high amount of broken jade

You can obtain the treasure box by completing the task and purchasing it in the ancient coin market

● New daily task rewards

You can obtain up to 2 ancient coin boxes and 300 ancient coins after completing the daily task

● New weekly activity task award

Complete the weekly activity task and get up to 1000 ancient coins

● There are colored eggs in the Soul Women's Series Game Bureau! Wait for the agent to find out~

[Add Activity]

● The new Hualing Mall opens in limited rotation

Activity time: 2023/2/18-2023/3/16

Spirit coins can be obtained by drawing the spirit treasure chest, and there is a high chance of obtaining 120, 80, 30, 15, 10, and 1 spirit coins You can purchase the exclusive clothing of the limited Bonling Mall with Bonling coins

The exclusive clothing of this issue of Bonling Mall is: Xiaobing - Huanlong's · Bingjing (the skin will not be returned for sale)

It can be exchanged for single skin in the current blooming treasure box

The exclusive clothing for this issue of Blooming Soul Treasure Box is: ice - pure white, snow - azure blue

You can buy high popularity return clothing at the Changling Mall!

The returning costumes of this issue are: Nie Xiaoqian - the sound of the bamboo night wind, Wu Qizhi - fairy tale of the spirit - squirrel, Nalan Lian dance - West sacrifice blue spider, Qinghong - surging youth, Wu Qizhi - cool and gorgeous pride, Xiao Gang - cyber game, small spider - bright star path

Pengling Mall will regularly refresh the limited head picture frame and head picture of Pengling!

The limited head frame and head portrait in this issue are: head portrait - proud and charming dragon girl; Head picture frame - proud and charming dragon girl

Bonling Mall can be exchanged for Bonling's exclusive actions

The exclusive action of this issue of Blooming Mall: Xiaobing - Twist 07 (action)

After the closing of each issue of the Bonling Mall, the Bonling coins will be emptied. Players are invited to buy items in time Hualing Mall will be updated by rotation once a month

● Cang Xiang Movement Classic opens in limited time

"The performance begins with the music"

Time: 2.18-3.16

Activity rules:

After consuming 3900 spirit stones to unlock, you can start the task. After the total activity reaches 900, you will get Jiahui - idol singer, Heiwuchang - Zhenwu Dao, 2900 spirit stones and other game props You need to complete the task to get active, and the task needs to be matched and ranked in order to complete Payable purchase activity

[New fitting room]

Cang Xiang Movement Classic: Jiahui - idol singer series, Hei Wuchang - Zhenwu Dao

Blooming Treasure Box: Xiaobing - Huanlong's Ice Crystal Series, Xiaobing - Pure White Series, Snow - Blue Series

Blooming Mall: Xiaobing - Huanlong's Ice Crystal Series, Xiaobing - Pure White Series, Snow - Blue Series, Xiaobing - Huanlong's Ice Crystal (weapon), Head Statue - Proud Dragon Girl, Head Statue Frame - Proud Dragon Girl, Xiaobing - Twist 07 (action)

The return of the Blooming Mall: Nie Xiaoqian - the wind of the bamboo night, Wu Qizhi - fairy tale of the spirit - squirrel, Nalan Lian dance - the Western sacrifice of the blue spider, Qinghong - surging youth, Wu Qizhi - cool and gorgeous pride, Xiao Gang - cyber game, small spider - bright star path

Balance adjustment

Now the resentful spouse becomes a ghost when the skill is activated, which will cancel the skill

[Problem repair]