Lawbringer update for 18 February 2023

Update 1.1.0

Build 10580626

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey awesome people,

Update 1.1.0 is now live! Here's what we added:

FEATURES AND IMPROVEMENTS
  • Integrated Steam Leaderboard and added an in-game leaderboard UI. You can now see how you rank relative to other players. The game scores you on two metrics: how far you got (Best Round) and how aggressive you're playing (Highest Favor). Beat the devs for extra street cred!
  • Best Round and Highest Favor on the HUD will now sync with Steam Leaderboard scores.
  • Added a round counter to the HUD.
  • Added a list of perks acquired during the current run. The list is shown in the upper left corner on pause or perks selection screen.
BALANCING AND GAMEPLAY CHANGES
  • Player can now dodge over/through spike traps and not take any damage from it.
  • Increased dodge invulnerability duration slightly.
  • Modified traps colliders to prevent triggering outside of the trap's sprite.
FIXES
  • Fixed an issue where traps would occasionally remove invulnerability from the player.
  • Fixed an issue where exploding Conjuration Beast would sometimes also explode the game.

