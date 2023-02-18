Hey awesome people,
Update 1.1.0 is now live! Here's what we added:
FEATURES AND IMPROVEMENTS
- Integrated Steam Leaderboard and added an in-game leaderboard UI. You can now see how you rank relative to other players. The game scores you on two metrics: how far you got (Best Round) and how aggressive you're playing (Highest Favor). Beat the devs for extra street cred!
- Best Round and Highest Favor on the HUD will now sync with Steam Leaderboard scores.
- Added a round counter to the HUD.
- Added a list of perks acquired during the current run. The list is shown in the upper left corner on pause or perks selection screen.
BALANCING AND GAMEPLAY CHANGES
- Player can now dodge over/through spike traps and not take any damage from it.
- Increased dodge invulnerability duration slightly.
- Modified traps colliders to prevent triggering outside of the trap's sprite.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue where traps would occasionally remove invulnerability from the player.
- Fixed an issue where exploding Conjuration Beast would sometimes also explode the game.
