[RELEASE] VERSION 3.02.18

Build 10580621 · Last edited 18 February 2023 – 00:06:34 UTC by Wendy

The Last Haven, after two and a half years of early access, enters the current release version.

Added control settings (key bindings).

Added graphics and display settings.

Added anti-personnel mines to the game.

A system of laws has been added to the game (a new resource has been added - politics points).

Research queue implemented.

Added dynamite to production in factories.

Added M113 armored personnel carrier.

Added the ability to patrol the infantry.

Added electrical system.

Added research electrification, mines, M113.

Added object for construction - Electric pole.

Added building - Transformer.

Added building - Coal Power Plant.

Added building - Wind Power Generator.

Added building - Gravity Accumulator.

Added object for construction - Span of wires for electrification.

Added an updated system of upgrades (electrical panels, the ability to install several improvements at the same time).

Added economy (detailed report on all resources in the game).

Added a new main menu and game settings menu.

Added gamepad support.

Pause fixed (when the game is unpaused, the game speed that was set by the player before the pause is restored).

Fixed bugs when building walls.

Fixed many small bugs.

P.S.: You did not give up hopes, and we tried to justify them - now we are ready to present our product as a fully finished project. Thank you for your support, we deeply appreciate your trust.