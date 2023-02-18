 Skip to content

The Last Haven update for 18 February 2023

[RELEASE] VERSION 3.02.18

Share · View all patches · Build 10580621 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Last Haven, after two and a half years of early access, enters the current release version.

  • Added control settings (key bindings).

  • Added graphics and display settings.

  • Added anti-personnel mines to the game.

  • A system of laws has been added to the game (a new resource has been added - politics points).

  • Research queue implemented.

  • Added dynamite to production in factories.

  • Added M113 armored personnel carrier.

  • Added the ability to patrol the infantry.

  • Added electrical system.

  • Added research electrification, mines, M113.

  • Added object for construction - Electric pole.

  • Added building - Transformer.

  • Added building - Coal Power Plant.

  • Added building - Wind Power Generator.

  • Added building - Gravity Accumulator.

  • Added object for construction - Span of wires for electrification.

  • Added an updated system of upgrades (electrical panels, the ability to install several improvements at the same time).

  • Added economy (detailed report on all resources in the game).

  • Added a new main menu and game settings menu.

  • Added gamepad support.

  • Pause fixed (when the game is unpaused, the game speed that was set by the player before the pause is restored).

  • Fixed bugs when building walls.

  • Fixed many small bugs.

P.S.: You did not give up hopes, and we tried to justify them - now we are ready to present our product as a fully finished project. Thank you for your support, we deeply appreciate your trust.

