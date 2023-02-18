[RELEASE] VERSION 3.02.18

The Last Haven, after two and a half years of early access, enters the current release version.
-
Added control settings (key bindings).
-
Added graphics and display settings.
-
Added anti-personnel mines to the game.
-
A system of laws has been added to the game (a new resource has been added - politics points).
-
Research queue implemented.
-
Added dynamite to production in factories.
-
Added M113 armored personnel carrier.
-
Added the ability to patrol the infantry.
-
Added electrical system.
-
Added research electrification, mines, M113.
-
Added object for construction - Electric pole.
-
Added building - Transformer.
-
Added building - Coal Power Plant.
-
Added building - Wind Power Generator.
-
Added building - Gravity Accumulator.
-
Added object for construction - Span of wires for electrification.
-
Added an updated system of upgrades (electrical panels, the ability to install several improvements at the same time).
-
Added economy (detailed report on all resources in the game).
-
Added a new main menu and game settings menu.
-
Added gamepad support.
-
Pause fixed (when the game is unpaused, the game speed that was set by the player before the pause is restored).
-
Fixed bugs when building walls.
-
Fixed many small bugs.
P.S.: You did not give up hopes, and we tried to justify them - now we are ready to present our product as a fully finished project. Thank you for your support, we deeply appreciate your trust.
Changed files in this update