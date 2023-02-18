 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Last Epoch update for 18 February 2023

Open Beta Weekend Signup is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10580618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Travelers!

Signup for Last Epoch’s Free Multiplayer Beta Playtest is now live on Steam!

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to introduce your friends to Last Epoch, there is no better time than right now. You don’t need to own a copy of the game; all you need is a Steam account. Head over to our steam page and hit the sign-up button!

When can we sign up?
Right now!

When can we play?
Thursday February 23rd @ 10am CST through Monday February 27th @ 10am CST

What the Free Multiplayer Beta includes

  • First Look at the upcoming 0.9 Patch
  • Play for free with up to 3 friends in your party!
  • Adventure through the first 4 chapters
  • Access to 12 Class Masteries.

We are looking forward to seeing you in Eterra,
Last Epoch Team

Changed depots in crystal branch

View more data in app history for build 10580618
LE Windows Depot 899771
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link