Olho update for 18 February 2023

Additional

18 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update
Additional and changes
LB- Skill menu is now transparent when inactive
Monument - Monument now has flashy particles
boss1(Nove)- Now gives a warning before releasing the dash
boss1(Nove)- Is no longer dragged by the player's shot
'LB icon' now only appears when you get your first skill
Overlaps added to player
More platform added in map 6
Now ''2 it is not possible to access the skill menu, pause or open the selection menu when the monument is active

bug fixes
Gem and Emerald message appear more than 1 time

