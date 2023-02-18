Update

Additional and changes

LB- Skill menu is now transparent when inactive

Monument - Monument now has flashy particles

boss1(Nove)- Now gives a warning before releasing the dash

boss1(Nove)- Is no longer dragged by the player's shot

'LB icon' now only appears when you get your first skill

Overlaps added to player

More platform added in map 6

Now ''2 it is not possible to access the skill menu, pause or open the selection menu when the monument is active

bug fixes

Gem and Emerald message appear more than 1 time