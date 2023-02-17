Update v0.5.2 Major New Weapon, New Dungeon, & New Achievement

Hello, all you vampire hunters!

This update has something special, an awesome God of War-style weapon overall and a new dungeon!

New Weapon

Mystic Boomerang

An ancient Boomerang that can cut enemies in half. This weapon will be your go-to once collected and can be upgraded to do massive damage. The three upgrade levels are Acid, Flame, and Silver.

New Dungeon

Forest Tower

The Forest Tower is where the Mystic Boomerang is found, which is in the Black Forest.

The tower was inspired by Bob-omb Battlefield so I think you will enjoy it.

A new achievement has been added for collecting the new weapon.

Other small changes:

-Fixed a bug where shooting ghouls in the head would cause you to lower your gun.

-The Cyclops now comes in two types, regular and Ice.

-A forge has been added in the_ Forest Tower and Grendels Temple where you can update the Mystic Boomerang. _