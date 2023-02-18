Patch 2/17/2023

GENERAL:

-Added music back into the game! There might be some volume issues, so please report if the volume seems out of line either by default or when adjusting settings.

MENU:

-Fixed a bug where pressing enter (instead of clicking the open button) to open an editor map from the main menu would cause a crash

-Fixed a bug where controllers could take control of the mouse despite being in their deadzone/neutral. I thought I fixed this before, but it has now been fully fixed.

EDITOR:

-Finally for sure fixed the bug where the editor was crashing on the first test. It was still occurring after previous fixes, but I think the source of the issue has been fixed now.

-Fixed a bug in the editor where exiting a test right as you got a shard or power would cause the collectible to be deactivated until exiting the map

-Fixed a bug where moving non-terrain objects in the editor was shaky/jittery

-Fixed a bug where zooming in super far in edit mode and then clicking would cause the ceiling border to get selected accidentally

-Fixed a bug where enemy key sprites weren't getting reset when testing multiple times in succession.

GAME:

-Shard acquired and power acquired displays have been thoroughly redone

-now shows the shard name, description, and icon

-now shows button icons appropriately

-Fixed a bug where tutorial boxes would be formatted wrong if they had to deal with more than

1 type of button icon

-Added right and left stick directional button icons to the spritesheet

-Went over the pause map and made it much better. Now it shows waters, keys, etc like it should.

-Added some features to the key display

-If you have unlocked all the gates in a room, GO will be displayed in the top right rather

than the key/enemy number

-In rooms that have a simple key/gate structure, the key marker will now show X/Y keys, as in

like 0/2 keys for the room, rather than just telling you how many you have. Complex rooms

with gates that have different key parameters behave the same.

NETPLAY:

-Fixed a bug where player FX get frozen upon death.