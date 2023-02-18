Patch 2/17/2023

GENERAL:
-Added music back into the game! There might be some volume issues, so please report if the volume seems out of line either by default or when adjusting settings.
MENU:
-Fixed a bug where pressing enter (instead of clicking the open button) to open an editor map from the main menu would cause a crash
-Fixed a bug where controllers could take control of the mouse despite being in their deadzone/neutral. I thought I fixed this before, but it has now been fully fixed.
EDITOR:
-Finally for sure fixed the bug where the editor was crashing on the first test. It was still occurring after previous fixes, but I think the source of the issue has been fixed now.
-Fixed a bug in the editor where exiting a test right as you got a shard or power would cause the collectible to be deactivated until exiting the map
-Fixed a bug where moving non-terrain objects in the editor was shaky/jittery
-Fixed a bug where zooming in super far in edit mode and then clicking would cause the ceiling border to get selected accidentally
-Fixed a bug where enemy key sprites weren't getting reset when testing multiple times in succession.
GAME:
-Shard acquired and power acquired displays have been thoroughly redone
-now shows the shard name, description, and icon
-now shows button icons appropriately
-Fixed a bug where tutorial boxes would be formatted wrong if they had to deal with more than
1 type of button icon
-Added right and left stick directional button icons to the spritesheet
-Went over the pause map and made it much better. Now it shows waters, keys, etc like it should.
-Added some features to the key display
-If you have unlocked all the gates in a room, GO will be displayed in the top right rather
than the key/enemy number
-In rooms that have a simple key/gate structure, the key marker will now show X/Y keys, as in
like 0/2 keys for the room, rather than just telling you how many you have. Complex rooms
with gates that have different key parameters behave the same.
NETPLAY:
-Fixed a bug where player FX get frozen upon death.
Changed files in this update