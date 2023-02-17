 Skip to content

Sword of Wonder: It's Good to be a King update for 17 February 2023

Achievements are Live!

Build 10580461

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After too much effort, I finally got Achievements coded and live on Steam! And update should be available as of the time of this post. I started with 11 achievements, and I may add some more to the areas most players haven't gotten to yet.

