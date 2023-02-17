 Skip to content

Australian Football Coach 2023 Playtest update for 17 February 2023

Update notes for beta version v0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of good bug fixes and game improvements based on tester feedback, hope you enjoy the new version.

Version 2023.0.7 changes :

  • Fixed: Added missing indicator icons to all selection screen views
  • Fixed: Active coach's name in drop down menu should now take you to the messages screen (EDIT: it doesn't, sigh)
  • Fixed: rewrote sort by form code by scratch
  • Fixed: coaching menu should be created on game load
  • Fixed: Kick in defense and offense options would occasionally repeat over and over again on the tactics screen
  • Fixed: a couple typos
  • Fixed: some new article types were not displaying properly due to an error in setting up the build file for the last beta
  • Fixed: potentially fixed bug where multiple screen resolutions were being added in succession, but can't replicate the bug so not 100% it's fixed
  • Fixed: game would crash when viewing unattached player profiles
  • Fixed: The 666 code was resetting and not updating the 666 positioning, now fixed (took awhile)
  • Fixed: Game was not updating coaching screens on game load
  • Fixed: Awards panel should be fixed/improved
  • Fixed: Can now view heat maps after the game has ended
  • Fixed: Game would crash if you played with the analytics screen before any player movement had been logged
  • Improved: added "players on team", salary cap indicator to the financial coaching screen
  • Improved: added indicator on team fixture screen showing a game is a preseason fixture
  • Improved: initial player morale still randomly generated, but extreme morale outliers are now re-rolled to provide fewer very unhappy players on game start
  • Added: Additional statistics filter
  • Added: Added value to player awards import
  • Added: Preseason prediction media news item
  • Added: Skip to preseason on game start option (simulates up to the first week of preseason)
  • Added: Continue Game button on load screen

