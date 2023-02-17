Update notes for beta version v0.7

Lots of good bug fixes and game improvements based on tester feedback, hope you enjoy the new version.
Version 2023.0.7 changes :
- Fixed: Added missing indicator icons to all selection screen views
- Fixed: Active coach's name in drop down menu should now take you to the messages screen (EDIT: it doesn't, sigh)
- Fixed: rewrote sort by form code by scratch
- Fixed: coaching menu should be created on game load
- Fixed: Kick in defense and offense options would occasionally repeat over and over again on the tactics screen
- Fixed: a couple typos
- Fixed: some new article types were not displaying properly due to an error in setting up the build file for the last beta
- Fixed: potentially fixed bug where multiple screen resolutions were being added in succession, but can't replicate the bug so not 100% it's fixed
- Fixed: game would crash when viewing unattached player profiles
- Fixed: The 666 code was resetting and not updating the 666 positioning, now fixed (took awhile)
- Fixed: Game was not updating coaching screens on game load
- Fixed: Awards panel should be fixed/improved
- Fixed: Can now view heat maps after the game has ended
- Fixed: Game would crash if you played with the analytics screen before any player movement had been logged
- Improved: added "players on team", salary cap indicator to the financial coaching screen
- Improved: added indicator on team fixture screen showing a game is a preseason fixture
- Improved: initial player morale still randomly generated, but extreme morale outliers are now re-rolled to provide fewer very unhappy players on game start
- Added: Additional statistics filter
- Added: Added value to player awards import
- Added: Preseason prediction media news item
- Added: Skip to preseason on game start option (simulates up to the first week of preseason)
- Added: Continue Game button on load screen
