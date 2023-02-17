 Skip to content

Zombie Land - Survival update for 17 February 2023

Update 0.4.5

Update 0.4.5

Build 10580248

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello to everybody,

We have a big update here.

I added a chance for Item Spawn to the game.
So loot is all about chance and luck. It spawns x many things.

On the map: OpenWorldFirstMap I returned the airport. The entire map is surrounded by water and the underwater world I'm working on. In the future, the Ship will sail around the map. There will be life in the water. There will be boats.

There are loot boxes and vehicles at the airport.
I have an element in progress : Custom character.
In the future, it will be possible to create a character.

Have a nice time
FussyCraft

