 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OverShoot Battle Race update for 17 February 2023

Update Notes for v1.0.134 version

Share · View all patches · Build 10580244 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed error which is recreating save when another slot was deleted
  • Fixed loading wrong save when using the keyboard sometimes
  • Improve the gamepad detection :
  • Detect switch between gamepads
  • Detect gamepad replacement
  • Detect replacement of gamepad by keyboard and vice-versa

Changed files in this update

OverShoot Racing Content Depot 1318281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link