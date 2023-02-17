- Fixed error which is recreating save when another slot was deleted
- Fixed loading wrong save when using the keyboard sometimes
- Improve the gamepad detection :
- Detect switch between gamepads
- Detect gamepad replacement
- Detect replacement of gamepad by keyboard and vice-versa
OverShoot Battle Race update for 17 February 2023
Update Notes for v1.0.134 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
