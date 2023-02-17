 Skip to content

Beaver Clicker update for 17 February 2023

Early Access v1.0.3.1

Build 10580148

Patchnotes via Steam Community

pretty small update, just fixed a couple bugs and added new number format.

added new formats (will default to compact scientific, overwrites already selected one):
Compact Scentific: 10E10 (old)
Standard Form: 10 billion (old)
Scentific Form: 1 * 10^10
No Form: 10000000000 (picking this WILL break the UI)

now tells the user how many % extra logs they'll get when prestiging
capped clicks to 300/second to avoid crashes

last update introduced ordinary form, it had an issue with displaying billions and trillions, and trillions as quadrillions, and so on, no longer does that
fixed an issue where the game would sometimes write out 1000 billion instead of 1 trillion due to a rounding error
fixed a typo in the prestige screen
fixed issue regarding buy button multiplier displaying weird pricing
fixed an issue where the "make my cpu hurt" quality option wouldn't take effect until reboot

