Early Access v1.0.3.1

pretty small update, just fixed a couple bugs and added new number format.

added new formats (will default to compact scientific, overwrites already selected one):

Compact Scentific: 10E10 (old)

Standard Form: 10 billion (old)

Scentific Form: 1 * 10^10

No Form: 10000000000 (picking this WILL break the UI)

now tells the user how many % extra logs they'll get when prestiging

capped clicks to 300/second to avoid crashes

last update introduced ordinary form, it had an issue with displaying billions and trillions, and trillions as quadrillions, and so on, no longer does that

fixed an issue where the game would sometimes write out 1000 billion instead of 1 trillion due to a rounding error

fixed a typo in the prestige screen

fixed issue regarding buy button multiplier displaying weird pricing

fixed an issue where the "make my cpu hurt" quality option wouldn't take effect until reboot