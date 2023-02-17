 Skip to content

Pizza Tower update for 17 February 2023

Patch Notes v1.0.213

Patch Notes v1.0.213 · Build 10580120

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You no longer need to disable the joystick actions for the superjump/groundpound binds to work.
  • Added some more variables to the base english.txt file for key binding and one of the missing room names.
  • Fixed an issue where hurting Gustavo and getting the "You've hurt" text would show the incorrect value.
  • Fixed an issue where you could finish a level at 0 points. (If you do, it will automatically add 10 points to your score).
  • Fixed an issue where if you activated an oven in Freezerator, exited and re-entered the room, it would appear deactivated.
  • Fixed an issue where you could get softlocked under certain conditions when pressed against a pillar block.
  • Fixed an issue where the walking patroller would finish the countdown earlier than it should.
  • Fixed an issue where you could unlock some clothes multiple times.
  • Fixed an issue where supertaunting could make you parry.

