- You no longer need to disable the joystick actions for the superjump/groundpound binds to work.
- Added some more variables to the base english.txt file for key binding and one of the missing room names.
- Fixed an issue where hurting Gustavo and getting the "You've hurt" text would show the incorrect value.
- Fixed an issue where you could finish a level at 0 points. (If you do, it will automatically add 10 points to your score).
- Fixed an issue where if you activated an oven in Freezerator, exited and re-entered the room, it would appear deactivated.
- Fixed an issue where you could get softlocked under certain conditions when pressed against a pillar block.
- Fixed an issue where the walking patroller would finish the countdown earlier than it should.
- Fixed an issue where you could unlock some clothes multiple times.
- Fixed an issue where supertaunting could make you parry.
Pizza Tower update for 17 February 2023
Patch Notes v1.0.213
Patchnotes via Steam Community
