Future Radio update for 17 February 2023

1.03

1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 10579984

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small update!

  • improved upscaling and reduce blurriness in below 1440p resolutions
  • fix windows7 white-screen hang-up on launch
  • reduce network/log spam after unlocking an achievement

Enjoy the game!

