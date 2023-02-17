- New Weapon: Water Wand with skill Water Orb.
- New Cutscene: Random loot chest.
- New Art: Mage armor set.
- New Blessing: Increase Crit Damage blessing is back as it's own blessing.
- New Blessing: Barberian's Blessing.
- New Blessing: Skill Speed Increased.
- Modified Blessing: Earth ring now makes shatter last 10 seconds.
- Modified Blessing: Apply status effectiveness is now named Scholar's Blessing, and it now decreases damage by 25%.
- New Upgrade: Left and Right weapon slots are now locked behind an upgrade.
- Bug Fix: Fixed null error when light wand skill was casted, most likely was not affecting gameplay.
- Bug Fix: Camera no longer zooms out sporadically when going further from enemy.
- Bug Fix: If save and quit from the game and load save again, background sound would not play.
- Bug Fix: Water sword stats description now shows all the necessary information.
- Bug Fix: "A" button on controller now can be re-binded correctly.
- Bug Fix: Controller rumble is now stopped when the game is paused.
- Bug Fix: If using a controller, the controls scheme will no longer change between scenes back to keyboard layout.
- Bug Fix: If an enemy gets parried, the cooldown is paused on the attack, so it won't do the same move again after recovery.
- Bug Fix: Wind wand skill projectiles damage and apply status effect are no longer affected if dual wielding wands.
- Balance: Wind Wand Skill Apply Choke per projectile reduced from 18% to 14%. (This had to be nerfed because of the wind wand dual wielding bug)
- Balance: Wind Wand Skill Damage per projectile reduced from 16-17 to 12-13. (This had to be nerfed because of the wind wand dual wielding bug)
- Balance: Fighting arena level is about 10% smaller.
- Balance: Shatter now lasts 5 seconds instead of 6.
- Balance: Poison sword now scales based on STR instead of DEX.
- Balance: Water sword now scales based on STR instead of DEX.
- Balance: Health and Mana Potion Upgrade blessing effectiveness increased from 50% to 75%.
- Balance: Wind sword skill speed increased by 15%. Skill damage increased from 28-30 to 30-32. Skill choke status apply increased from 35% to 40%.
- Balance: Target dummy fungi option increased from 2 fungi to 4.
- Improvement: Updated berserk blessing icon.
- Improvement: Potion Seller now wearing new mage set gear.
- Improvement: STR DEX and INT scaling on weapons description are now color coded.
- Improvement: All status effects on weapon description are now color coded.
- Improvement: Updated all on hit elemental damage pop up text colors.
- Improvement: Shattered particle effect looks improved and has light.
- Improvement: Visuals of freeze effect improved on enemies. (only skull gorilla looks fine as other enemies are don't have art yet)
- Improvement: Updated Ice Ring blessing description.
- Improvement: Updated Lightning Ring blessing description.
- Improvement: Updated Wind Ring blessing description.
- Improvement: Updated Darkness Ring blessing description.
- Improvement: Updated Light Ring blessing description.
- Improvement: Updated Bleed Ring blessing description.
- Improvement: "Look behind you!" text is now positioned correctly when escaping from goblins.
- Improvement: Light dagger skill explosion now casts light.
- Improvement: Light wand skill explosion now casts light.
- Improvement: Light sword skill explosion now casts light.
- Improvement: Changed the text in the sleeping goblin cutscene.
- Improvement: Improved the upgrade menus text description positioning and font size.
- Other: Updated credits.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 17 February 2023
Patch 37
Patchnotes via Steam Community
