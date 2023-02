Share · View all patches · Build 10579757 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 21:32:14 UTC by Wendy

Add 4 more Items/Mcguffins

Toxic Dart Extended: Cost 2 Energy. Double the Hexes on the enemy. then lose 3 HP

Poison Dagger Extended: Cost 2. Place a Hex on you and the enemy. If the enemy has more hexes than you they lose 2 HP, otherwise you lose 2 HP

Enchanted Arrows Extended: When you use your third item on a turn gain 2 block and give 1 hex.

Tower Shield Extended: If you have less than 3 block set your block to 3.

Add some new words to the in-game dictionary.