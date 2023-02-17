1.06. Randomizer update

The randomizer is here! Feel free to check its characteristics at the bottom of this post, there’s a dedicated topic pinned in Steam’s forums for your suggestions or reporting problems. Changelog:

Fixed an issue in which items would fail to stack in Journey mode (due to the extended stack size in this skill)

Fixed an issue in which the crawling skeleton would remain stuck in place.

Fixed an issue in which the player would get bitten instantly (even at distance) if failing or not having enough stamina for the grasp-release QTE.

Skipping the animation in the lighthouse’s top will now skip to the end scene instantly.

Added an arachnophobia toggle in Options Menu. It will replace the spider’s main model with two basic spheres with eyes.

New Achievement: Horror Master Challenge: Clear Dead Beacon’s Randomizer in Nightmare skill (Ending A) setting the enemy randomization type to Total, setting Randomize Soul Dagger to No and without saving. Apologies beforehand.

Implemented the randomizer option, it is available at the bottom of the New Game’s menu.

Breakables that were empty in the main game may contain items.

The code to access the new wing is randomized and so are the sapphires for getting the code!

Weapons are randomized but compensated for a better experience, p.e. you will find the shotgun in your first visit to the manor but in a different room. Pistol will always spawn either in the port or in the first garden, etc.

Players can choose to have all the inventory slots from the start (recommended since it is easy to run into inventory problems). Also, players can choose to have the Socketed Gem from the start for those not familiar with all items’ spots.

Players can choose to NOT randomize the Soul Dagger, this will require to hunt more items in order to unlock all bosses areas (like necessarily finding two ballista bolts to take Gargoyle down).

Coins and spinels are not randomized for now but the items in the vendors are.

Some items (and enemies) could be visible from outside their containers or diggable lumps, players should be able to grab most of them for now. It’s the magic of randomizing.

The Nightmare Spawn is not randomized, at least for now. It requires special pathfinding for its wandering behavior (also it’s fat and won’t fit in 80% of rooms).