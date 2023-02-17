1.06. Randomizer update

The randomizer is here! Feel free to check its characteristics at the bottom of this post, there’s a dedicated topic pinned in Steam’s forums for your suggestions or reporting problems. Changelog:
-
Implemented the randomizer option, it is available at the bottom of the New Game’s menu.
-
New Achievement: Horror Master Challenge: Clear Dead Beacon’s Randomizer in Nightmare skill (Ending A) setting the enemy randomization type to Total, setting Randomize Soul Dagger to No and without saving. Apologies beforehand.
-
Added an arachnophobia toggle in Options Menu. It will replace the spider’s main model with two basic spheres with eyes.
-
Skipping the animation in the lighthouse’s top will now skip to the end scene instantly.
-
Fixed an issue in which the player would get bitten instantly (even at distance) if failing or not having enough stamina for the grasp-release QTE.
-
Fixed an issue in which the crawling skeleton would remain stuck in place.
-
Fixed an issue in which items would fail to stack in Journey mode (due to the extended stack size in this skill)
- Randomizer characteristics:
-
Breakables that were empty in the main game may contain items.
-
The code to access the new wing is randomized and so are the sapphires for getting the code!
-
Weapons are randomized but compensated for a better experience, p.e. you will find the shotgun in your first visit to the manor but in a different room. Pistol will always spawn either in the port or in the first garden, etc.
-
Players can choose to have all the inventory slots from the start (recommended since it is easy to run into inventory problems). Also, players can choose to have the Socketed Gem from the start for those not familiar with all items’ spots.
-
Players can choose to NOT randomize the Soul Dagger, this will require to hunt more items in order to unlock all bosses areas (like necessarily finding two ballista bolts to take Gargoyle down).
-
Coins and spinels are not randomized for now but the items in the vendors are.
-
Some items (and enemies) could be visible from outside their containers or diggable lumps, players should be able to grab most of them for now. It’s the magic of randomizing.
-
The Nightmare Spawn is not randomized, at least for now. It requires special pathfinding for its wandering behavior (also it’s fat and won’t fit in 80% of rooms).
-
Remember that in Hard and Nightmare randomizer you may not be able to find a candle to save easily, woops (The first candle in the cottage is not randomized, to provide players a chance to early save).
A randomizer informer exists when pressing Escape, it tells the player which main items are in which room. Only intended for reporting purposes or if you’re desperate. :P
If any game translators want to update the new few strings in main menu related to the randomizer, I’ve updated the localization topic files with them.
Changed files in this update