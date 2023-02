Props to Trollface for finding some minor script bugs while attempting to translate the game. Final update of all time.

Complete list of fixes:

-Fixed problem with Laughing Coyote gaining new abilities at the end of chapters: Pharmaceuticals, Stimulants, Speed Strike.

-Changed "Blunt" damage type in some scripts to "Melee" (didn't affect anything because it's damage type#0).

-(PANAMA) Fixed missing Mabel dialogue with Lady's Man ability (doubled point reward).