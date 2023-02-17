Highlights
9 new tiles have been added to the game! Their effects are explained below.
3 new cards have been added to the game!
Modifier debuffs have been doubled. The game will be a little harder now!
Some parts of the chinese translation have been improved. We are working to improve this translation (and the other translations in beta stage!).
Some balance changes and a bug fix! Check them out below.
New tiles
This should improve the game a lot! More cards and trinkets that interact with these tiles will be added in the future!
Moonstone
- +20% stun and slow power, -20% damage
- All maps have at least one
Clairvoyance
- +30% range, -15% fire rate
- All maps have at least one
Blind
- +25% fire rate, -20% range
- All maps have at least one
Crimson Eye
- -25% fire rate, -10% range, tower can't be moved
- Doesn't spawn naturally
Transporter
- Move towers between transporters even when the wave is active
- All maps in Sector 3 have a pair of transporters
Dark Matter
- +15% range and fire rate, tower can't be moved
- All maps from Sector 2 onwards have at least one
Holy Sigil
- +15% range to all towers of the same type, stacks multiplicately (although currently there's no way to have more than one on the map)
- All maps from Sector 2 onwards have at least one
Utility Plug In
- -10% damage, range and fire rate, refunds up to one mana when playing a tower on this tile, tower can't be moved
- All maps in Sector 3 have at least one
EMP Shield
- +20% range and fire rate, tower can't be deactivated
- Doesn't spawn naturally
Balance changes
Cards
Arsenal Gear
- Mana cost: 6 -> 7
Fleeting Thoughts
- Mana cost: 4 -> 5
Harvest Knowledge
- Mana cost: 2 -> 3
Arcane Resonator
- Mana cost: 3 -> 4
Bug fixes
- Earth Necklace now works consistently.
