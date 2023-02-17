 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 17 February 2023

v1.3

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 17 February 2023

v1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • 9 new tiles have been added to the game! Their effects are explained below.

  • 3 new cards have been added to the game!

  • Modifier debuffs have been doubled. The game will be a little harder now!

  • Some parts of the chinese translation have been improved. We are working to improve this translation (and the other translations in beta stage!).

  • Some balance changes and a bug fix! Check them out below.

New tiles

This should improve the game a lot! More cards and trinkets that interact with these tiles will be added in the future!

Moonstone

  • +20% stun and slow power, -20% damage
  • All maps have at least one
Clairvoyance

  • +30% range, -15% fire rate
  • All maps have at least one
Blind

  • +25% fire rate, -20% range
  • All maps have at least one
Crimson Eye

  • -25% fire rate, -10% range, tower can't be moved
  • Doesn't spawn naturally
Transporter

  • Move towers between transporters even when the wave is active
  • All maps in Sector 3 have a pair of transporters
Dark Matter

  • +15% range and fire rate, tower can't be moved
  • All maps from Sector 2 onwards have at least one
Holy Sigil

  • +15% range to all towers of the same type, stacks multiplicately (although currently there's no way to have more than one on the map)
  • All maps from Sector 2 onwards have at least one
Utility Plug In

  • -10% damage, range and fire rate, refunds up to one mana when playing a tower on this tile, tower can't be moved
  • All maps in Sector 3 have at least one
EMP Shield

  • +20% range and fire rate, tower can't be deactivated
  • Doesn't spawn naturally

Balance changes

Cards

Arsenal Gear
  • Mana cost: 6 -> 7
Fleeting Thoughts
  • Mana cost: 4 -> 5
Harvest Knowledge
  • Mana cost: 2 -> 3
Arcane Resonator
  • Mana cost: 3 -> 4

Bug fixes

  • Earth Necklace now works consistently.

