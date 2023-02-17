SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 1.0.1 Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 1.0.1

NEW FEATURES AND CHANGES :

• On-foot's mouse sensitivity slider added to the settings

• Added option to pick which monitor the game displays in video settings

• The feature to disable radial blur caused by ship speed has been added to the Video Settings

• Flashfire Cobra V5 HOTAS Flight Simulation Combo model has been added to the list of recognized Hotas models.

BUG FIXES:

Reported by players as follows :