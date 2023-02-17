SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 1.0.1 Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 1.0.1
NEW FEATURES AND CHANGES :
• On-foot's mouse sensitivity slider added to the settings
• Added option to pick which monitor the game displays in video settings
• The feature to disable radial blur caused by ship speed has been added to the Video Settings
• Flashfire Cobra V5 HOTAS Flight Simulation Combo model has been added to the list of recognized Hotas models.
BUG FIXES:
Reported by players as follows :
-
Up part of hud is like shadowing and blurry ( You can turn Hud shadow off via Settings )
-
I can't find Anka in the Prison Raid mission (The mission mechanics have been changed, now when you board your ship, Anka will board the deck and join your crew).
-
Video tutorials don't leave the screen after watching them and no way to leave or remove them.
-
The mission instructs me to warp to the next galaxy, but the stargates are not clickable, so I am stuck in space. (The tutorial interface has been updated.) For those who are stuck, you can activate the Warp Drive with the "B" key and jump to the target star system.
-
Before arriving at the stargate, I had already opened the galaxy map, chosen the destination system, and pressed T to go to the Stargate. Arriving there this message appears to do it again. If I contact the stargate and go to the target system, without doing the interaction, the message stays on the screen indefinitely, even when it arrives at the target system.
-
When first starting a new game the warp drive recharge bar is visible as it refills from its initial state at startup.
-
The hair color I choose does not apply to the in-game 3d model
-
When I land on the planet during the Koron mission, some enemies do not attack me.
-
If I board my ship during ground combat, NPCs fire rockets and can destroy my ship in 1-2 hits.
-
In the Mercenary Guild mission, even though my ship is very close to the ground, distant laser rail turrets can still hit me.
-
After a certain point, some freelancer tasks evolve into bounty hunter missions.
Changed files in this update