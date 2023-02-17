OlTruck Quickfix 2

OPTIMIZATION
- Huge optimization for the Plants & Trees (especially if you have a lot of them)
COOL, I GUESS
- You can now paint the new rim shelf
- Added a rusty front bumper for the OlTruck
- Nitrous mount for the Konig added to the new Roger Store
- Trashcan added to new Roger part's store
- Added the Konig automatic transmission for sale at Roger part's store
BUGS
- Mouse InvertY wasn't saving
- When you screw a 12mm bolt into the OlTruck and take it out again it changes size
- Translation problem & missing
- Items wouldn't fit in Gilles windows to find them
- Raining in Roger's part store
- Worn dog bed wasn't working in the OlTruck
