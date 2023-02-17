 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mon Bazou update for 17 February 2023

OlTruck Quickfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10579537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

OPTIMIZATION

  • Huge optimization for the Plants & Trees (especially if you have a lot of them)

COOL, I GUESS

  • You can now paint the new rim shelf
  • Added a rusty front bumper for the OlTruck
  • Nitrous mount for the Konig added to the new Roger Store
  • Trashcan added to new Roger part's store
  • Added the Konig automatic transmission for sale at Roger part's store

BUGS

  • Mouse InvertY wasn't saving
  • When you screw a 12mm bolt into the OlTruck and take it out again it changes size
  • Translation problem & missing
  • Items wouldn't fit in Gilles windows to find them
  • Raining in Roger's part store
  • Worn dog bed wasn't working in the OlTruck

Changed files in this update

MonBazou Content Depot 1520371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link