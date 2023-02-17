 Skip to content

Isla Sinaloa update for 17 February 2023

Release notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10579462 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Removing annual pass and changing the game to a paid game.
Those with annual pass will still get 1,000 moons per day until end of your annual pass (compared to 500 moons for all other players).
Sharing islands and cross platform backup/restore are now available to everyone.

