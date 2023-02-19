 Skip to content

The Anacrusis update for 19 February 2023

Update 31 - Son of a Son of a Gun Hotfix

Update 31 - Son of a Son of a Gun Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a quick update that includes fixes and some other things that didn’t get in in time for Update 30.

  • Stasis effects (both Stasis SMBs and the Stasis Grenade) are less impactful on Mr. Brute now. This is the intended design, but a bug was allowing them to be more effective than intended
  • Head accessories will no longer be affected by the gridlines in the Holdout maps
  • Holo detonator grenades will now show the head accessory that the player who threw them is wearing
  • The weapons that rolled away from players when spawned or dropped will no longer attempt to seek freedom
  • Perf fixes for the main menu for players who run at higher resolutions
  • Removed the Play tab from the main menu to fix a problem that could get controller-only players stuck in a sub-menu. The Play menu will return once we have a more complete fix
  • Fixed several materials on the Sunshot Blaster that were preventing it from rendering properly
  • The Plasma Rifle Mk1 now supports weapon charms

