Update 31 - Son of a Son of a Gun Hotfix

This is a quick update that includes fixes and some other things that didn’t get in in time for Update 30.
- Stasis effects (both Stasis SMBs and the Stasis Grenade) are less impactful on Mr. Brute now. This is the intended design, but a bug was allowing them to be more effective than intended
- Head accessories will no longer be affected by the gridlines in the Holdout maps
- Holo detonator grenades will now show the head accessory that the player who threw them is wearing
- The weapons that rolled away from players when spawned or dropped will no longer attempt to seek freedom
- Perf fixes for the main menu for players who run at higher resolutions
- Removed the Play tab from the main menu to fix a problem that could get controller-only players stuck in a sub-menu. The Play menu will return once we have a more complete fix
- Fixed several materials on the Sunshot Blaster that were preventing it from rendering properly
- The Plasma Rifle Mk1 now supports weapon charms
