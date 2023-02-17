MacOS Version and performance update

Hello FFF players,

We're pleased to announce that FFF is now available on MacOS! We know that many of our players have been asking for this, and we're excited to be able to deliver. Now, even more players can enjoy the game on their preferred platform.

In addition to the MacOS version, we've also made significant performance improvements to the game. We've been working on optimizing the code and improving the game's graphics, and as a result, FFF now runs smoother than ever before.

Thank you for your continued support of FFF, and we hope you enjoy the latest version of the game!