 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FFF update for 17 February 2023

MacOS Version and performance update

Share · View all patches · Build 10579362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello FFF players,

We're pleased to announce that FFF is now available on MacOS! We know that many of our players have been asking for this, and we're excited to be able to deliver. Now, even more players can enjoy the game on their preferred platform.

In addition to the MacOS version, we've also made significant performance improvements to the game. We've been working on optimizing the code and improving the game's graphics, and as a result, FFF now runs smoother than ever before.

Thank you for your continued support of FFF, and we hope you enjoy the latest version of the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2139621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link