- We have fixed a softlock that happened in the dialogs when playing with gamepad.
- We have fixed a bug that caused dialogs to skip a sentence using gamepad.
- We have fixed some visual errors in the map.
- We have fixed a bug in the fuel button of the crafters.
Travellers Rest update for 17 February 2023
Patch 0.5.5.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
