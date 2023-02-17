 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 17 February 2023

Patch 0.5.5.3

Patch 0.5.5.3

  • We have fixed a softlock that happened in the dialogs when playing with gamepad.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused dialogs to skip a sentence using gamepad.
  • We have fixed some visual errors in the map.
  • We have fixed a bug in the fuel button of the crafters.

