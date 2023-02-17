Management Update!

Hello all!

I wanted to share a new feature that is available now with new version 1.0.3.

Task Priorities Management

I've spent many hours on thinking which tasks, workers should do first and i was never fully satisfied with the results. So now players can set priorities of tasks by themselves. You can even order that eating or sleeping is not so important. Your workers will not like it but, its your choice :D

Food Management

In previous versions, workers could eat whatever was available. Now you can set what can or cannot be eaten. This feature will make it easier to gather more of some special ingredients needed for crafting.





Thank you all, and have fun in Amber Trail :)