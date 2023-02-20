UPDATE: Only panels blocking the seed field will now close when hovering over the play button in editor
FIX: Advanced arrival sensor would not queue route when all platforms where occupied
FIX: Current game page was not always refreshed when a save failed to load
FIX: Map detail icons showed when map item on saves page was selected
FIX: Map voting buttons ingame where always shown even when already voted
FIX: Offscreen train alerts did not point towards train in tunnel
FIX: Save modal closable with escape
FIX: Stations panel close button did not work in editor
FIX: Toggle UI keybind only showed UI```
Rail Route update for 20 February 2023
Hotfix 1.10.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
