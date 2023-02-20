 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 20 February 2023

Hotfix 1.10.4

UPDATE: Only panels blocking the seed field will now close when hovering over the play button in editor

FIX: Advanced arrival sensor would not queue route when all platforms where occupied  
FIX: Current game page was not always refreshed when a save failed to load  
FIX: Map detail icons showed when map item on saves page was selected  
FIX: Map voting buttons ingame where always shown even when already voted  
FIX: Offscreen train alerts did not point towards train in tunnel  
FIX: Save modal closable with escape  
FIX: Stations panel close button did not work in editor  
FIX: Toggle UI keybind only showed UI```

