Hello Neighbor 2: Patch #5 is live!

The new Hello Neighbor 2 Update has just hit Steam. This update is mostly technical and involves under-the-hood stabilizations to prepare the game for upcoming updates since there is more cool stuff ahead!

In this patch you can expect the graphics update, some new animations added to the game, & UI improvements. Stay tuned in order not to miss future updates, and read on to find out more about the current patch.

Immerse yourself into the Hello Neighbor 2 mysterious atmosphere with new RTX feature implemented to the game. In collaboration with Nvidia, this update is introducing support for DLSS 2, RTXGI, ray-traced shadows, and ray-traced reflections which gives new in-game experince.

Full Patch Notes

Hello Neighbor 2 Version - v1.2.2.6 Update

Improvements:

Get a new in-game experience with RTX

Paint can spawns have been improved 🖌️

New animations

Watch out: AI capturing you under the table got improved

Visual polishing

Fixed issues & Other improvements:

Imbir enjoys playing with the button again

The side door in the Bakery is now in place

Boards on the veranda in the Taxidermist's house are now placed correctly

The zoom sound in CCTV camera is back

The sounds of setting buttons in the Bakery are back

The lost children posters in Quentin's office above the desk are no longer mirrored

Quentin no longer jumps to greater heights by jumping on the scissors, cassettes, and gears

The front door of the Neighbor’s house now faces the right direction

Windows in the Mayor's house are now in their correct place

Mayor now catches Quentin better when hiding under the piano

The timer sound in the boar head puzzle at Taxidermist house is back

Sound when cassettes are inserted into the cassette holder is back

Quentin's watch is no longer on the table in the office

Interactive windows now have an opening animation

Material on the lightbulbs in the hideout have been fixed

Bots no longer repeat the door-opening animation several times in a row

Quentin can now climb the stairs the in the hideout garage while crouching

SFX and music have been fixed when the player reduces the volume to zero and exits the settings without saving.

Books on shelves no longer have a strange light emitting from the inside

Paint can no longer levitate in the air when Quentin places it on the Basement door

The door doesn't remain half-opened anymore after setting the paint can and getting caught by an NPC

Quentin is no longer able to climb up/down without removing the wooden plank at the Taxidermist's house

DLC:

Bots no longer walk above the floor

The closet no longer blocks access to the the school basement

The gates in the quest with gears now work correctly

The drone hook now spawns with the drone and doesn't stay in the previous location

Quentin no longer escapes outside after jumping behind bookshelves

