Hello Neighbor 2: Patch #5 is live!

The new Hello Neighbor 2 Update has just hit Steam. This update is mostly technical and involves under-the-hood stabilizations to prepare the game for upcoming updates since there is more cool stuff ahead!
In this patch you can expect the graphics update, some new animations added to the game, & UI improvements. Stay tuned in order not to miss future updates, and read on to find out more about the current patch.
Immerse yourself into the Hello Neighbor 2 mysterious atmosphere with new RTX feature implemented to the game. In collaboration with Nvidia, this update is introducing support for DLSS 2, RTXGI, ray-traced shadows, and ray-traced reflections which gives new in-game experince.
Full Patch Notes
Hello Neighbor 2 Version - v1.2.2.6 Update
Improvements:
- Get a new in-game experience with RTX
- Paint can spawns have been improved 🖌️
- New animations
- Watch out: AI capturing you under the table got improved
- Visual polishing
Fixed issues & Other improvements:
- Imbir enjoys playing with the button again
- The side door in the Bakery is now in place
- Boards on the veranda in the Taxidermist's house are now placed correctly
- The zoom sound in CCTV camera is back
- The sounds of setting buttons in the Bakery are back
- The lost children posters in Quentin's office above the desk are no longer mirrored
- Quentin no longer jumps to greater heights by jumping on the scissors, cassettes, and gears
- The front door of the Neighbor’s house now faces the right direction
- Windows in the Mayor's house are now in their correct place
- Mayor now catches Quentin better when hiding under the piano
- The timer sound in the boar head puzzle at Taxidermist house is back
- Sound when cassettes are inserted into the cassette holder is back
- Quentin's watch is no longer on the table in the office
- Interactive windows now have an opening animation
- Material on the lightbulbs in the hideout have been fixed
- Bots no longer repeat the door-opening animation several times in a row
- Quentin can now climb the stairs the in the hideout garage while crouching
- SFX and music have been fixed when the player reduces the volume to zero and exits the settings without saving.
- Books on shelves no longer have a strange light emitting from the inside
- Paint can no longer levitate in the air when Quentin places it on the Basement door
- The door doesn't remain half-opened anymore after setting the paint can and getting caught by an NPC
- Quentin is no longer able to climb up/down without removing the wooden plank at the Taxidermist's house
DLC:
- Bots no longer walk above the floor
- The closet no longer blocks access to the the school basement
- The gates in the quest with gears now work correctly
- The drone hook now spawns with the drone and doesn't stay in the previous location
- Quentin no longer escapes outside after jumping behind bookshelves
Feel free to join our [Discord](discord.gg/neighborgames) server! We are grateful for your feedback and want to know what you think, see you there!
Till next time!
tinyIra & Eerie Guest
