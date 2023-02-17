- BUG FIX: Fixed bug where countdown in Demolition could count up(???)
- BUG FIX: "New Record" text wasn't displaying after previous rounding error fixes.
- UI: Add level name to the "Replay" screen so people will know what level screenshots are from.
- FEATURE: Add option to "Lock Mouse to Window" in Options -> Interface.
PogoChamp update for 17 February 2023
Minor Update - Bug fixes and Mouse Lock
Patchnotes via Steam Community
