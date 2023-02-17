 Skip to content

PogoChamp update for 17 February 2023

Minor Update - Bug fixes and Mouse Lock

Share · View all patches · Build 10579132 · Last edited by Wendy

  • BUG FIX: Fixed bug where countdown in Demolition could count up(???)
  • BUG FIX: "New Record" text wasn't displaying after previous rounding error fixes.
  • UI: Add level name to the "Replay" screen so people will know what level screenshots are from.
  • FEATURE: Add option to "Lock Mouse to Window" in Options -> Interface.

