Patch notes for Waves of Steel v1.02

This is another patch release. Please keep your feedback coming, and thanks for playing Waves of Steel!
Gameplay:
- The Akizuki vent's capacity has been increased from 6 to 10 to reflect its large size.
- 8" guns have less expansive underdecks. Some larger guns have larger underdecks.
- Large guns have louder firing sounds. The 5" and 6" guns have had their firing sounds swapped.
- The "Unlock all techs" assist can be turned off without reloading your save.
- Added a note to the description of the Heat Ray weapon to indicate that it multihits.
- The Plasma Gatling weapon deals 5x its prior damage.
- Changed the guaranteed tech drops from "Poking the Tiger" so that you always get Overdrive II.
- The Bun Laser has been added to the drop pool for "Lighting a Candle".
- The Super Nagato's armor is a bit lighter.
- Guide arrows have been added at the ends of "Running Out the Clock" and "Through Fire and Flames".
- "Taking Flight" is now better about moving the game along if you kill everything quickly.
- You can use the bottom half of the ship designer to place flag strand endpoints. The endpoint will always be on the centerline of the ship, but does not have to attach to the ship otherwise.
Bugfixes:
- Fix a bug causing autofiring ASW to be less accurate than manually-fired ASW; this should resolve issues with hitting the shield emitter in "Satsuma".
- Fix the resolution menu falsely claiming that it can change the display refresh rate.
- Hopefully fix a rare bug causing missions to unlock out of order.
- Fix bonus missions unlocking when other bonus missions are completed.
- Fix the game reporting you had not found techs that are in fact impossible to find; you should now be able to get a "perfect" save (all techs found) on the savefile menu.
- Tweaked the in-combat weapon config UI slightly, and fixed a text overlap issue.
- Fix being unable to zoom out in the ship designer, after zooming in on the Novgorod.
- The Tone vent can no longer collide with belowdecks parts.
- Fix the player getting stuck in underdeck selection mode after deleting all parts from the ship.
- Fix part spam if the Shift key is held down.
- Fix a bug causing asymmetric parts when picking up mirrored superstructure.
- Fix the racing bonus mission timers running off of clock time rather than mission time (i.e. they respect the "game speed" option).
- Fix a bug causing paradropped ships to become stuck if they are killed before they land.
- Fix some block superstructures preventing parts from being placed on top of them.
- Fix a bug allowing ships to have negative aux space values by placing parts inside of other parts.
- Fix the mouse cursor not being visible after cancelling out of photo mode.
- Fix flag strands not being rendered in the ship thumbnail.
- Fix an issue causing ships to load with invalid parts, if those parts were built underneath overhangs in superstructure.
- Fix flavor text claiming that the Bazel hull is a catamaran.
