Increased health and mana for applied buffs/enchantments

Some people have been pumping stats up with enchantments in hopes of gaining more mana, or health, but this was not working. Now it does, so many of you will see a boost to characters that you have invested in. This should help to alleviate some mana concerns. Potions of health and mana now give more as well, up from 60 to 100.
Other stuff
- STR, RES, SPI and MND enchantment bonuses now grant proper amount of health and mana bonuses. You should see a boost
- Healing potions and Mana potions now give +100 instead of +60
- Milk and other buckets now leave an empty bucket like they are supposed to
- Laszra's rune sense now shows highlights that slowly fade for better rune reading
- Right click now places Waypoints in map mode
- Right click can now cancel spell casting and item use menus
- Added click frame delay for selecting and casting spells as rare issues have been reported
- You can now ressurect frozen enemies properly
