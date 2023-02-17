New Update! - AI Improvements & Optimization

AI Improvements
- Goalkeeper now returns quickly to their position after jumping.
- Goalkeeper can now grab a long-range kick with more chances.
- Improved the goalkeeper's reaction to some situations.
- Fixed some situations where the goalkeeper couldn't grab the ball.
- Improved the AI short passes.
- Balanced the quick passes made by AI players in good teams.
- Formation is a bit narrow while defending and is a bit wider while attacking.
- Made it so the forward-most player doesn't always shoot to the goal when in an advanced position.
Other Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused sporadic lag/stuttering for some users.
- FPS Optimization.
- Fixed the goalkeeper's short pass animation traversing through the teammate in front.
- Balanced dribbling and foul chances.
- Fixed the hand colliders of the goalkeeper when waiting for the ball.
- Goalkeeper reactions are no longer affected in hard mode.
- Improved the Olimpixel Cup teams' balance and player skills.
- The volume of the "Goooal" call is now lower.
- Adjusted whistle sound volume.
- Chip kick skill balance.
- Super shot effect ends after the ball bounces.
- Improved the camera scroll to reduce motion sickness.
- Updated the possession statistics to be more accurate.
- Some skills can now be used while standing.
Changed files in this update