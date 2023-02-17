 Skip to content

Pixel Cup Soccer - Ultimate Edition update for 17 February 2023

New Update! - AI Improvements & Optimization

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes
AI Improvements
  • Goalkeeper now returns quickly to their position after jumping.
  • Goalkeeper can now grab a long-range kick with more chances.
  • Improved the goalkeeper's reaction to some situations.
  • Fixed some situations where the goalkeeper couldn't grab the ball.
  • Improved the AI short passes.
  • Balanced the quick passes made by AI players in good teams.
  • Formation is a bit narrow while defending and is a bit wider while attacking.
  • Made it so the forward-most player doesn't always shoot to the goal when in an advanced position.
Other Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that caused sporadic lag/stuttering for some users.
  • FPS Optimization.
  • Fixed the goalkeeper's short pass animation traversing through the teammate in front.
  • Balanced dribbling and foul chances.
  • Fixed the hand colliders of the goalkeeper when waiting for the ball.
  • Goalkeeper reactions are no longer affected in hard mode.
  • Improved the Olimpixel Cup teams' balance and player skills.
  • The volume of the "Goooal" call is now lower.
  • Adjusted whistle sound volume.
  • Chip kick skill balance.
  • Super shot effect ends after the ball bounces.
  • Improved the camera scroll to reduce motion sickness.
  • Updated the possession statistics to be more accurate.
  • Some skills can now be used while standing.

