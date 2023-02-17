v1.9.3 - Zusätzliche Truhe

Many apologies to German speakers who encountered an unfortunate mistranslation in the "Extra Chest" level bonus tooltip! And a huge thanks to Tobi in the Final Screw discord for catching the mistake!
Additional changes as follows:
- Fix grub sprite position
- German language fixes
- Additional translation fixes
- Fix book not opening on game launch
- Dropped items snap to center of tiles between waves
- Max lever tower guards can now upgrade damage
- Fix issue with switching book pages while dragging a minion card
- Fate pendant is 4-star
- No more legendary cards in advanced start
- Fix bug with Lantern where it was giving both the regular and permadeath effects
Changed files in this update