 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tower Escape update for 17 February 2023

v1.9.3 - Zusätzliche Truhe

Share · View all patches · Build 10578947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Many apologies to German speakers who encountered an unfortunate mistranslation in the "Extra Chest" level bonus tooltip! And a huge thanks to Tobi in the Final Screw discord for catching the mistake!

Additional changes as follows:

  • Fix grub sprite position
  • German language fixes
  • Additional translation fixes
  • Fix book not opening on game launch
  • Dropped items snap to center of tiles between waves
  • Max lever tower guards can now upgrade damage
  • Fix issue with switching book pages while dragging a minion card
  • Fate pendant is 4-star
  • No more legendary cards in advanced start
  • Fix bug with Lantern where it was giving both the regular and permadeath effects

Changed files in this update

Depot 2009861
  • Loading history…
Depot 2009862
  • Loading history…
Depot 2009863
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link