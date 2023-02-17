S2赛季来临：哥布林入侵

Share · View all patches · Build 10578900 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 19:08:19 UTC by Wendy

BattlePass new season content

New passes have been released! Will be activated with the start of the new season

The theme for season S2 is: Goblin Invasion!

The new pass adds a number of appearance rewards, including emoticons and profile pictures

It is also customary to include a new artifact in the Certificate of the Warrior and the Certificate of Honor

And the ultimate prize for this season's pass: Stormrider Light Judgment!

Legion Skin: Judgment of Light

The new Legion skin includes custom skill effects and a legion look

We also added new visual effects for the third straight

Season settlement incentive

At the start of the new season, commanders will be graded and awarded based on their performance in the previous season

Commanders who reach the highest rank in single and double rank will be awarded exclusive titles in S1

Commanders of other stages also receive gold and crystals based on their level

At the beginning of the new season, all commanders' ladder scores will be reset, please don't panic :)

New artifact

The King's Horn (Legend)

Initiative (Cost 3) : Adds a team of Goblin bombers to the hand. Passive: A Goblin Bombardier with a number of 22 has evolved into a Goblin Lord! (More than 22 will translate into reinforcement)

Exclusive Unit - Goblin Lord (Hero)

Effects: Every time a regiment enters the arena, the Goblin Bombardier regiment gains +3, and this regiment gains +1 boost. End of Turn: The number of other legions that get this legion

Unit fighting capacity 1500

Rallying Battle Flag (Epic)

Active (Cost 1) : Randomly give +1 amount and +1 boost to one non-heroic legion per rank (upgrade when the camp reaches rank 3 or 5)

New Feature - Appearance equipment feature

Skin, expression, title, profile picture

Now you can switch and equip in the "Favorites" interface

Balance renewal

artifact

Legion Glory (Rare)

Effect: Passive: When there are no heroes on or off the court: +1 for every 4 legions purchased

Modified to: Passive: When there are no heroes on or off the court: +1 +1 boost for every 3 legions purchased on and off the court

Knight Glory (Rare)

Effect: Initiative (Cost 4) : Random cavalry from 4 different countries gain +4 each, and +4 boost when the main city reaches level 4

Modified to Active (cost 2) : Random 2 cavalry from different countries gain +2 quantity +2 boost each, upgrade to Main City level after reaching level 4, cost 4 gold, random 4 cavalry from different races gain +4 quantity +4 boost

The Infected (Epic)

Effect: Passive: Reach 5 Demon Souls for non-Undead Legion to increase attack speed and movement speed by 20% and receive +2 bonus for Demon Souls

Modified to: Passive: Increased attack speed and movement speed by 20% for non-Undead legion with 3 Demon Souls and +2 bonus for receiving Demon Souls

Last Card (Rare)

Effect: Passive: End of Turn: If there is only one legion in the field, this legion gains +3 +3 boost

Modified to: Passive: End of Turn: If there is only one legion in the field, this legion gains +5

Hammer of Reinforcement (Normal)

Effect: Initiative (Cost 1) : Gives +3 boost to the next legion you recruit in this turn (this skill is upgraded every turn!)

Passive: Gives +5 boost to the first legion you recruit every turn (this skill is upgraded every turn!)

Joint Operations (Rare)

Effect: Passive: End of Turn: If there are 2 different nations in the field, then X random clans in each country gain +1 +1 boost (X is the number of clans in the other country)

Modified to: Passive: End of Turn: If the legions on the field are from 2 different countries, then 1 random legion from each country gets +1 number +1 boost, repeat X times (X is the number of legions from another country)

Hero Anthem (Rare)

Effect: Buy the hero and get 1 gold back; Automatically merge the number of existing heroes and all heroes receive +1 enhancement.

Changed to: 1 gold for hero purchase; Existing heroes are automatically combined when entering and all heroes receive +1 boost (heroes can play three combos in hand)

human

Storm Rider (Rank 5 Cavalry)

Effects: Cost (6): This legion +1 quantity +1 boost (clears progress at start of turn)

Modified to: Cost (6): This legion +1 quantity +1 enhancement