Build 10578861 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 19:07:02 UTC

Bug Fixes

_- Fixed not being able to see the unlockables if you leveled up more than once at the same time.

Fixed trade goods not being visilble on cart.

Fixed jittery camera at Skalitz.

Fixed missing textures at winter.

Fixed not being able to hide the path at winter.

Improved trade good models_

