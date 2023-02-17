Patch 1.3.8 improves travel flow

This week we have been focusing on making traveling flow better. We have done this by moving enemy and folk encounters to the map destinations. This makes them optional and less intrusive.

Another big change is the spark reward we added to successful fortune tests. Obviously this will have an affect on the overall spark balance and we already tried to compensate for this, but only time will tell how the balance has shifted exactly and whether or not more tweaks are required.

Gameplay Changes

Enemy and folk travel encounters are no longer encountered on the road, but on your next destination.

You can now encounter tracks while traveling, which might place a prey encounter on your next destination.

If you succeed at a fortune test you gain some sparks.

Redesigned the Lore Flower fortune test.

If you succeeded at a climbing test, you do not need to test again for making the same climb in the same direction.

Reduces the chance you can find a spark by 20%.

The feature to automatically face targets only applies to enemies.

Bug Fixes