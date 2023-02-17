 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 17 February 2023

Day -2 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10578800 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added tutorial section teaching how to use Recall when stuck.

  • Planted a forest around Brittlekeep.

  • Reduced Infusion stacking costs. (From 0/4/8 to 0/3/6.)

  • Revived players now get the full mana and skill charge restoration of the Nail they were revived by. (Still no skillcard.)

  • Characters with new dialogue now have floating speech bubbles next to them.

  • Player character dialogue text now has unique colors for each character.

  • Made various improvements to dialogue.

  • Reduced the cone of shield blocking to less effectively block attacks from the side.

  • Boost Boots now allow sprint to be activated on ice.

  • Reworked Stone Caller (Shield-using Archives enemy).

  • Adjusted Bookkeeper's Little Spark's rotation and hitbox.

  • Added hints to loading screens.

  • Added more hints to the hint pool.

  • Fixed camera violently shaking after moving mouse during Hub respawn animation.

  • Fixed fired arrows not culling properly when too close to the camera.

  • Clients should now be able to Recall to the Pocket properly.

  • Old Digger's spin attack should now be visible to clients.

  • Astral Spark should now be visible to clients.

  • Bookkeeper's Little Spark should now be visible to clients.

  • Stone Caller's conjured floor blocks are now replicated to client players.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2204591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link