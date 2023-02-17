Day -2 Patch

-
Added tutorial section teaching how to use Recall when stuck.
Planted a forest around Brittlekeep.
Reduced Infusion stacking costs. (From 0/4/8 to 0/3/6.)
Revived players now get the full mana and skill charge restoration of the Nail they were revived by. (Still no skillcard.)
Characters with new dialogue now have floating speech bubbles next to them.
Player character dialogue text now has unique colors for each character.
Made various improvements to dialogue.
Reduced the cone of shield blocking to less effectively block attacks from the side.
Boost Boots now allow sprint to be activated on ice.
Reworked Stone Caller (Shield-using Archives enemy).
Adjusted Bookkeeper's Little Spark's rotation and hitbox.
Added hints to loading screens.
Added more hints to the hint pool.
Fixed camera violently shaking after moving mouse during Hub respawn animation.
Fixed fired arrows not culling properly when too close to the camera.
Clients should now be able to Recall to the Pocket properly.
Old Digger's spin attack should now be visible to clients.
Astral Spark should now be visible to clients.
Bookkeeper's Little Spark should now be visible to clients.
Stone Caller's conjured floor blocks are now replicated to client players.
