HyperNova update for 17 February 2023

[v1.20] switch shot and multiplayer

Share · View all patches · Build 10578777 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New shot system. You can switch between the three shots you have.
  • Support for local multiplayer. 2P controls satellites.
  • Some cool effects.
  • Fixed bugs.

