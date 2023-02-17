New Build!

Click here to see our new update video.

Almost Done New Scene

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. This week we have an almost-finished scene. In this scene, we see our heroes finally free the prisoners of war. Amongst them is a very special to Darick person. That's all we'll reveal for now and the rest you’ll see in the future. A very important thing to mention is that the scene is 50% finished and you might notice a few weird things. But it will be done by the end of next week and so expect the polished version soon. The scene is testable in the Experimental Hall in TP, through the "Saving Esme with..." portal.

Spell Improvements

We’ve also iterated on the spell tree, giving it new icons in addition to preview videos to show you what spells do before investing resources into them. Another change is that the spell UI on the bottom right in Third Person now reflects which spell you have selected and what upgrade you have unlocked for it. Lastly, we’ve made new sounds for the Spell System. You can see the changes by going through the New Spell System portal in the Experimental Hall.

Translations

To top things off, we’re working on controller support and we’ve also finished translating everything up to a point past the currently playable levels.

Which game have you replayed the most?

We've been thinking about replayability in video games recently and we were curious. What are some of the games that you've replayed the most times, and why?