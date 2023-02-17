Patch 1.99 - Enemy AI Fixes, FPS Optics Resizing, Misc Fixes

Hi Everyone,
Just wanted to post a small patch that adds a new feature in Custom Mode, and to fix up some old enemy AI issues. Game version is now 1.99
- added a Bonus Health modifier in Custom Mode
- fixed issue that was causing a firing delay from enemies shooting from cover
- fixed issue with enemies turning in weird directions when players are out of sight
- resized a lot of the attachments for the Desktop player (some of them were way too large)
- updated the mugshot photos for the notable targets (in the Briefing screens)
- shooting range weapons audio have been updated
- fixed missing running animations from the special-event hostage in Mission 8
- readjusted colors for Mission 8
- civilian audio distance adjustments
Thanks for everyone's feedback and support!
Changed files in this update