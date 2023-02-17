Patch 1.99 - Enemy AI Fixes, FPS Optics Resizing, Misc Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10578733 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 19:13:11 UTC by Wendy

Hi Everyone,

Just wanted to post a small patch that adds a new feature in Custom Mode, and to fix up some old enemy AI issues. Game version is now 1.99

added a Bonus Health modifier in Custom Mode

modifier in Custom Mode fixed issue that was causing a firing delay from enemies shooting from cover

fixed issue with enemies turning in weird directions when players are out of sight

resized a lot of the attachments for the Desktop player (some of them were way too large)

updated the mugshot photos for the notable targets (in the Briefing screens)

shooting range weapons audio have been updated

fixed missing running animations from the special-event hostage in Mission 8

readjusted colors for Mission 8

civilian audio distance adjustments

Thanks for everyone's feedback and support!