Fast and Low update for 17 February 2023

Patch 1.99 - Enemy AI Fixes, FPS Optics Resizing, Misc Fixes

Patch 1.99 - Enemy AI Fixes, FPS Optics Resizing, Misc Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

Just wanted to post a small patch that adds a new feature in Custom Mode, and to fix up some old enemy AI issues. Game version is now 1.99

  • added a Bonus Health modifier in Custom Mode
  • fixed issue that was causing a firing delay from enemies shooting from cover
  • fixed issue with enemies turning in weird directions when players are out of sight
  • resized a lot of the attachments for the Desktop player (some of them were way too large)
  • updated the mugshot photos for the notable targets (in the Briefing screens)
  • shooting range weapons audio have been updated
  • fixed missing running animations from the special-event hostage in Mission 8
  • readjusted colors for Mission 8
  • civilian audio distance adjustments

Thanks for everyone's feedback and support!

