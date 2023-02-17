Dear Admirals,
We provide the following fixes and improvements with goal to be the last set of urgent hotfixes after the full release.
Hotfix Update v1.2.2
- Fixed some temporary text errors caused by the localization base we added in the previous patch.
- Improved peace treaty mechanics so that when a nation loses a war and asks for peace, then all other enemies are informed with an event, and reparations are shared according to the VP advantage. War reparations will not be granted if a member of the winning alliance had less VP than the
- Adjusted fuel consumption formula in battle to work more dynamically, according to cruising speed.
- Shared designs can now be deleted from the game's interface.
- Now nations without a port will dissolve, fixing previous issues when a major nation could still have fleets and ship production but without any port left.
- Further aiming smoothing according to range.
- Some other minor fixes.
If a game breaking bug is reported to us, we will try to address promptly, else we will have to pause the very frequent patching and provide in a few weeks the next major patch which will have the new hulls and weather environments.
Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team
Changed files in this update