Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 17 February 2023

Hotfix Update v1.2.2

Build 10578728 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Admirals,

We provide the following fixes and improvements with goal to be the last set of urgent hotfixes after the full release.

  • Fixed some temporary text errors caused by the localization base we added in the previous patch.
  • Improved peace treaty mechanics so that when a nation loses a war and asks for peace, then all other enemies are informed with an event, and reparations are shared according to the VP advantage. War reparations will not be granted if a member of the winning alliance had less VP than the
  • Adjusted fuel consumption formula in battle to work more dynamically, according to cruising speed.
  • Shared designs can now be deleted from the game's interface.
  • Now nations without a port will dissolve, fixing previous issues when a major nation could still have fleets and ship production but without any port left.
  • Further aiming smoothing according to range.
  • Some other minor fixes.

If a game breaking bug is reported to us, we will try to address promptly, else we will have to pause the very frequent patching and provide in a few weeks the next major patch which will have the new hulls and weather environments.

Enjoy!

The Game-Labs Team

