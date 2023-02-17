 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Adore update for 17 February 2023

0.12.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10578710 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Roar SFX while Ixer was under the stun effect during Ixer Encounters 1.4 and 2.3 not working.
  • Fixed: Abbu, Fouboo, Dommu, Frogma, Obyx, Louxar and Zhoraz would walk instead of attacking Ixer during Ixer Encounters 2.3 and 3.2 even if they were close to him.
  • Added knockback to all Ixer punch attacks.
  • Added staff channeling sound loop during some events of the Ixer Encounters.
  • Fixed: Wrong essence costs while selecting a creature to hunt.
  • Added sound after the player purifies the Divine Essence during Ixer Encounter 2.3.
  • Visual adjustment to aquin special attack.
  • Fixed: Final Cutscene with a random SFX being cut at the end.
  • Fixed: Ixer sound bug during Ixer Third Encounter.
  • Increased the antecipation time of Ixer's basic attack with his claw. (First encounter and at the window of second encounter).
  • Fixed an Ixer Animation that was freezing during the Intro Cutscene.
  • Fixed an Ixer Animation on first encounter where the foot was in an incorrect position.
  • Fixed: Player would stop walking during the Ixer Encounter 2.3 and Ixer Encounter 3.2 while Ixer was moving (while playing on a Joystick).
  • Fixed: Essences would not be removed from the adorer's panel after being spent in a hunt.
  • Fixed: Confirmation canvas would remain active after closing some panels.

Changed files in this update

Adore Content Depot 1074621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link