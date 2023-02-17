- Fixed: Roar SFX while Ixer was under the stun effect during Ixer Encounters 1.4 and 2.3 not working.
- Fixed: Abbu, Fouboo, Dommu, Frogma, Obyx, Louxar and Zhoraz would walk instead of attacking Ixer during Ixer Encounters 2.3 and 3.2 even if they were close to him.
- Added knockback to all Ixer punch attacks.
- Added staff channeling sound loop during some events of the Ixer Encounters.
- Fixed: Wrong essence costs while selecting a creature to hunt.
- Added sound after the player purifies the Divine Essence during Ixer Encounter 2.3.
- Visual adjustment to aquin special attack.
- Fixed: Final Cutscene with a random SFX being cut at the end.
- Fixed: Ixer sound bug during Ixer Third Encounter.
- Increased the antecipation time of Ixer's basic attack with his claw. (First encounter and at the window of second encounter).
- Fixed an Ixer Animation that was freezing during the Intro Cutscene.
- Fixed an Ixer Animation on first encounter where the foot was in an incorrect position.
- Fixed: Player would stop walking during the Ixer Encounter 2.3 and Ixer Encounter 3.2 while Ixer was moving (while playing on a Joystick).
- Fixed: Essences would not be removed from the adorer's panel after being spent in a hunt.
- Fixed: Confirmation canvas would remain active after closing some panels.
Adore update for 17 February 2023
0.12.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
