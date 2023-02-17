 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Siege of Dungeon update for 17 February 2023

Update Log (V0.5.40)

Share · View all patches · Build 10578635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Challengers:

We are bringing you some minor adjustments in this patch, including:

  • Rework on the action pattern of Floor 2 and 4 Bosses
  • Rework on relics Demonic Staffs, Red Barrel
  • Change of effects on several variation X class relics.

We are also testing on tweaking the number of floors in different biomes. Interesting players can join our testing by access the Beta Testing Version.
To opt-in:

  1. Right click Siege of Dungeon in your Steam Library
  2. Click Properties
  3. In the ""Betas"" tab, Select ""Beta Testing"" from the drop-down menu

(The most recent game save will be lost upon switching versions)

We are also preparing other new content. Enjoy the game while waiting for our next Major Update, see you in the dungeon!

Siege of Dungeon Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1972411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link