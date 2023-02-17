Update Log (V0.5.40)

Share · View all patches · Build 10578635 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Dear Challengers:

We are bringing you some minor adjustments in this patch, including:

Rework on the action pattern of Floor 2 and 4 Bosses

Rework on relics Demonic Staffs, Red Barrel

Change of effects on several variation X class relics.

We are also testing on tweaking the number of floors in different biomes. Interesting players can join our testing by access the Beta Testing Version.

To opt-in:

Right click Siege of Dungeon in your Steam Library Click Properties In the ""Betas"" tab, Select ""Beta Testing"" from the drop-down menu

(The most recent game save will be lost upon switching versions)

We are also preparing other new content. Enjoy the game while waiting for our next Major Update, see you in the dungeon!

Siege of Dungeon Team