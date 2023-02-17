 Skip to content

War Brokers update for 17 February 2023

War Brokers v485 Update

Last edited by Wendy

War Brokers v485
2023-02-16

  • Infrastructure fixes and improvements
  • Increased weapon damage of AR/AK/SCAR rifles by 5 dmg
  • Changed damage drop off max distance for AR/AK/SCAR by 150 ft
  • Adjusted spawn and bomb positions on Area 51 underground

