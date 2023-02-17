War Brokers v485 Update

War Brokers v485
2023-02-16
- Infrastructure fixes and improvements
- Increased weapon damage of AR/AK/SCAR rifles by 5 dmg
- Changed damage drop off max distance for AR/AK/SCAR by 150 ft
- Adjusted spawn and bomb positions on Area 51 underground
