1.6.1 available on beta branch!

Hello!

It's done!

Presets, and all associated custom images, can now be natively imported and exported from within Keysight. No more messing with file browsers if you want to share something! This feature is now available via the beta branch (currently Windows-only for now). Please give it a go, and tell me if it breaks!

This version of Keysight is considered to be a "release candidate", which means that I'm not aware of any unfixed bugs or missing functionality that would stop it from being suitable for being deployed in a live production environment. However, since preset import/export involves a lot of fiddly file manipulation, it's going to stay on the beta branch for a little bit while I get the MacOS build sorted along with the big announcement. If you find anything broken or strange, please get in touch via the forums or, preferably, the Discord!

Other notable features in 1.6.1

These are in addition to the recent beta-only 1.6.0a fixes!

Midi channel to preset mapping can now fully ignore channels if desired, and is pre-set-up to assist new users in getting to grips with this feature

All objects that can be illuminated now have full lighting channel control

Improved keypresses to give users with multiple scene lights options to work around the limitation that only one scene light can illuminate a semi-transparent keypress indicator

Fixed camera X-roll values applying incorrectly if local roll was not 90. This may alter manual camera angles which use X-roll and non-standard local-roll at the same time

Fixed particles rotating to face camera in manual camera mode

Fixed soft pedal bloom/exposure modification rendering during render-to-video

Changelog

Full 1.6.0 > 1.6.1 changelog is available here

Happy Keysighting!