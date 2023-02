Share · View all patches · Build 10578326 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy

A hotfix update, 1.0.65550 release (02/17/2023), has been released today on the main branch.

This adds the following fixes:

Fixed Old World map starting positions

Fixed Council project not providing yields

Fixed AIs on teams sometimes not founding starting city

Fixed map generation exception

Reverted network changes