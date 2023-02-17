Playtest Update 2023-02-17

Hello Adventurers!

We have another development week behind us and we made quite some progress this week on some technical parts in regards to performance but also a lot of balancing. With big steps we getting closer to where we want to be for the first public version of the game and we might have some news in that regard next week.

Change Log 2023-02-17

FEATURES

Each completed quest increases the experience gain by 1%

You can now find abilities and items on the stage

Added more Gamepad support, some menus are still missing

BALANCING

General monster health has been increased

General monster damage has been increased

Lowered the speed for Hellhounds

Increased speed of Elites and Boss Monsters

Difficulty through the waves of monsters increases faster

Lowered the effect of the torment rank

Torment rank no longer increases monster damage and monster speed

Monster speed increases over time now

Level ups require significant more experience through later levels

Increased the damage of all abilities (exception: transfixion -> view bug fixes)

Ember Grounds boxes now drop more gold and potions than

Reduced potions drops in Haunted Halls

Increased Effect of “Receptive Mind” (6% -> 10%)

All fire damage have increase Burn Chance

Burn damage ticks faster now for lower damage

OTHER CHANGES

Ember Grounds unlocks now by surviving until the Skeleton Lord appears

POLISH & QOL

Elites now have a blue outline while bosses have red outlines

Added several UI Sounds

Regeneration values are now shown in “per Second” values

Added button prompts when entering the halls (can be deactivated)

Added character selection prompt when the game started

BUG FIXES

The damage of arcane splinters did not decline over time

Transfixion dealt 5 times the damage it should

Quest “Flaming Passion” was fixed

Quest “Shield Training” was fixed

Health would sometimes not properly displayed when picking up potions

PERFORMANCE

Putting physics into a different process to spread load between CPUs

Reduced the damage numbers that can pop up (also added a setting to toggle them off)

Reduce logging load

Stages should load faster through better resource loading

What's Next?

The Gamepad support has not yet fully implemented, but we certainly made some progress and it will be ready for the first public version. Also since we feel more confident with the base balancing we want to set the meta progression for the early game in stone.

We received a lot of feedback from our lovely community and we will use it to sort around some quests and unlocks. This will also mean that we need to reset the save games with the next patch.

Also outstanding is the balancing of items and creating more assets for our abilities, traits and items.

We decided to not touch the shield maiden for now, even with the feedback received that she differs too little from the swordsman as we wish to focus on the first three characters for now. But we have some ideas how to bring some variance to her!

Have a nice weekend!