Version 1.2 of The Trasamire Campaigns is live. This update brings the following changes:

Added a popup to help direct new players to the in-game Help Pages.

Card fixes: Mislead the Market, Sceptre of Faith, Lateral Thinking, Conjured Camouflage, Phantom Riders, and Come Get Us were triggering defensively instead of offensively. Fixed to match their description texts.

As always, be sure to post any feedback and good luck with your conquests!