 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blue Oak Bridge update for 17 February 2023

Update notes for February 17

Share · View all patches · Build 10577966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Friday! 💙 Here is what you will find in today's patch:

  • Cheese recipe has been added to brick oven
  • Recipes that need fish ingredients are now working
  • You can now zoom in and out on the map
  • Crops have correct descriptions for growth stages
  • Crops updated: Some crops sell in different years
  • Ability to scroll in wardrobe added
  • Pet pathfinding cleaned up
  • You can now name your second pet
  • A few art updates
  • You can now split a stack or grab just one item from a stack in your chests
  • Artifacts cutscene fixed
  • Sophie quest: Weeds & Flowers fixed
  • Jane Foole quest: Hearts Made of Cotton fixed
  • Princess Nandi quest: Picnic in the Forest fixed
  • Felix quest: Choir of Chemistry fixed
  • Ryder quest: To Fight Another Day fixed
  • Guer quest: In Like the Lion fixed
  • Enzo quest: Incident on Royal Bridge fixed
  • Rae quest: Memory of Younger Days
  • River quest: The Adventure Guide fixed
  • Hazel quest: The Great Redemption fixed

Work in progress:

  • Economy
  • New cauldron UI
  • We are working on making it possible to propose to NPCs
  • Quest cleanup
  • Reworking the map

Please join our discord! We'd love to hear from you 💙
https://discord.gg/HhjNd3u6KW

Changed files in this update

Depot 1961372
  • Loading history…
Depot 1961373
  • Loading history…
Depot 1961374
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link