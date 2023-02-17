Update notes for February 17

Happy Friday! 💙 Here is what you will find in today's patch:
- Cheese recipe has been added to brick oven
- Recipes that need fish ingredients are now working
- You can now zoom in and out on the map
- Crops have correct descriptions for growth stages
- Crops updated: Some crops sell in different years
- Ability to scroll in wardrobe added
- Pet pathfinding cleaned up
- You can now name your second pet
- A few art updates
- You can now split a stack or grab just one item from a stack in your chests
- Artifacts cutscene fixed
- Sophie quest: Weeds & Flowers fixed
- Jane Foole quest: Hearts Made of Cotton fixed
- Princess Nandi quest: Picnic in the Forest fixed
- Felix quest: Choir of Chemistry fixed
- Ryder quest: To Fight Another Day fixed
- Guer quest: In Like the Lion fixed
- Enzo quest: Incident on Royal Bridge fixed
- Rae quest: Memory of Younger Days
- River quest: The Adventure Guide fixed
- Hazel quest: The Great Redemption fixed
Work in progress:
- Economy
- New cauldron UI
- We are working on making it possible to propose to NPCs
- Quest cleanup
- Reworking the map
