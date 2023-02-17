Update notes for February 17

Share · View all patches · Build 10577966 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 17:06:50 UTC by Wendy

Happy Friday! 💙 Here is what you will find in today's patch:

Cheese recipe has been added to brick oven

Recipes that need fish ingredients are now working

You can now zoom in and out on the map

Crops have correct descriptions for growth stages

Crops updated: Some crops sell in different years

Ability to scroll in wardrobe added

Pet pathfinding cleaned up

You can now name your second pet

A few art updates

You can now split a stack or grab just one item from a stack in your chests

Artifacts cutscene fixed

Sophie quest: Weeds & Flowers fixed

Jane Foole quest: Hearts Made of Cotton fixed

Princess Nandi quest: Picnic in the Forest fixed

Felix quest: Choir of Chemistry fixed

Ryder quest: To Fight Another Day fixed

Guer quest: In Like the Lion fixed

Enzo quest: Incident on Royal Bridge fixed

Rae quest: Memory of Younger Days

River quest: The Adventure Guide fixed

Hazel quest: The Great Redemption fixed

Work in progress:

Economy

New cauldron UI

We are working on making it possible to propose to NPCs

Quest cleanup

Reworking the map

