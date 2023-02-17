 Skip to content

Spellmasons update for 17 February 2023

Modding and Hotseat Multiplayer are now available!

Build 10577952

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spellmasons Update v1.7.1

Two long awaited features have arrived: Mod support and Hotseat Multiplayer!

My next priorities will be to improve the end-game difficulty curve and to continue to work on fixes (desync issues and more).

Changes in v1.7.1:

  • feature: Add mod support for Units, Pickups, Spells, Art, Audio

  • Supports singleplayer, multiplayer, saving/loading games with mods

  • feature: Add Hotseat Multiplayer so players can play together on a single computer

  • Supports saving/loading games with hotseat multiplayer

  • UI: Add scrolling to spell queue box for super long spells do it doesn't cover too much of the screen

  • UI: Ensure "Game Over" button is always visible even in cases where stats are super tall.

  • UX: Increase speed of "Slash" for super long combos

  • UX: Limit how many visual stacks of "Rend" animate to prevent the player from having to wait too long for a super long "Rend" combo

  • fix: Prevent player's turn from ending mid cast. This addresses the desync that occurred when a player would resurrect themself at the end of a spell that killed them.

  • fix: Prevent game over screen from popping up if you resurrect yourself

  • fix: Gold circle under player character's feet not showing up sometimes

