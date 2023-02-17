Modding and Hotseat Multiplayer are now available!

Spellmasons Update v1.7.1
Two long awaited features have arrived: Mod support and Hotseat Multiplayer!
My next priorities will be to improve the end-game difficulty curve and to continue to work on fixes (desync issues and more).
Changes in v1.7.1:
feature: Add mod support for Units, Pickups, Spells, Art, Audio
Supports singleplayer, multiplayer, saving/loading games with mods
feature: Add Hotseat Multiplayer so players can play together on a single computer
Supports saving/loading games with hotseat multiplayer
UI: Add scrolling to spell queue box for super long spells do it doesn't cover too much of the screen
UI: Ensure "Game Over" button is always visible even in cases where stats are super tall.
UX: Increase speed of "Slash" for super long combos
UX: Limit how many visual stacks of "Rend" animate to prevent the player from having to wait too long for a super long "Rend" combo
fix: Prevent player's turn from ending mid cast. This addresses the desync that occurred when a player would resurrect themself at the end of a spell that killed them.
fix: Prevent game over screen from popping up if you resurrect yourself
fix: Gold circle under player character's feet not showing up sometimes
