Modding and Hotseat Multiplayer are now available!

Two long awaited features have arrived: Mod support and Hotseat Multiplayer!

My next priorities will be to improve the end-game difficulty curve and to continue to work on fixes (desync issues and more).

Changes in v1.7.1:

feature: Add mod support for Units, Pickups, Spells, Art, Audio

Supports singleplayer, multiplayer, saving/loading games with mods

feature: Add Hotseat Multiplayer so players can play together on a single computer

Supports saving/loading games with hotseat multiplayer

UI: Add scrolling to spell queue box for super long spells do it doesn't cover too much of the screen

UI: Ensure "Game Over" button is always visible even in cases where stats are super tall.

UX: Increase speed of "Slash" for super long combos

UX: Limit how many visual stacks of "Rend" animate to prevent the player from having to wait too long for a super long "Rend" combo

fix: Prevent player's turn from ending mid cast. This addresses the desync that occurred when a player would resurrect themself at the end of a spell that killed them.

fix: Prevent game over screen from popping up if you resurrect yourself